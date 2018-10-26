Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Porsche Design phones announced in China

Through an unveil event in Shanghai, Huawei introduced the Mate 20 series of smartphones in China. The Chinese manufacturer has introduced Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design smartphones in the home country.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro (UD) Specifications and Features

The Huawei Mate 20 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It is equipped with a small-sized notch. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a curved 6.39-inch AMOLED display. The larger notch houses sensors that are responsible for 3D face unlock feature.

The Mate 20 Pro has arrived in two variants in China. The first one features a regular rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The other one is called Mate 20 Pro UD where UD refers to under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mate 20 features 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera system. It is packed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. On the other side, the advanced Mate 20 Pro features 40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset carries support for 40W fast charging and 15W Qi standard wireless charging for its 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Porsche Design Specifications and Features

The Huawei Mate 20 X is fitted with a massive AMOLED screen of 7.12 inches that carries support for FHD+ resolution. It features the same triple camera system that is available on the Mate 20 Pro handset. The handset is backed by a behemoth 5,000mAh battery that is equipped with 22.5W fast charging support.

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design features a leather rear with a strip of glass running from top to bottom at its center. Since it is a premium version of the Mate 20 Pro, both phones are packed with same specs.

The 7nm Kirin 980 chipset that includes dual NPU unit powers all the flagship phones that belong to the Mate 20 series. These devices are preinstalled with EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS.

Huawei Mate 20 Series Pricing for China

The Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 Pro UD and Mate 20 X phones will be available for buying from today evening in China. The firs sale of the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design phone will begin at 10:08 AM on Nov. 10. Here is the pricing of the Mate 20 series for home market:

Huawei Mate 20

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – 3,999 Yuan (~$576)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 4,499 Yuan (~$648)

Color Variants:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 5,399 Yuan (~$777)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (UD version) – 5,999 Yuan (~$864)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (UD version) – 6,799 Yuan (~$979)

Color Variants: Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold and Bright Black

Huawei Mate 20 X

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 4,999 Yuan (~$720)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – 5,999 Yuan (~$864)

Color Variants: Sapphire Blue and Phantom Silver

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – 12,999 Yuan (~$1,871)

Color Variants: Red and Black