Vivo V9 Pro 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage edition likely to release in India on November 1

In September, Vivo had introduced the Vivo V9 Pro smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in India. Fresh information shared by 91 Mobiles reveals that the Chinese manufacturer may debut a new variant of the smartphone on Nov. 1 in India. The speculated 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Vivo V9 Pro is expected to be available for buying exclusively through Flipkart.

The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Vivo V9 Pro was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 19,990 (~$272) in India last month. Currently, it is selling with a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 (~$245) in the country and it can be availed exclusively through Amazon India. The publication claims that the upcoming Flipkart-exclusive 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage edition of the phone would be costing Rs. 15,990 (~$218).

The forthcoming 4 GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 Pro will have the same specs as its 6 GB RAM model. The V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that includes a small notch. The screen carries support for 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution.

Vivo V9 Pro

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is at the helm of the Vivo V9 Pro. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is flavored with FunTouch OS 4.0. The 13-megapixel + 2-meagpixel dual camera setup resides on its back panel. For shooting selfies, it possesses a selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The other features of the smartphone include 3,260mAh battery, microSD card slot and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

