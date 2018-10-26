Vivo V9 Pro 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage edition likely to release in India on November 1

In September, Vivo had introduced the Vivo V9 Pro smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in India. Fresh information shared by 91 Mobiles reveals that the Chinese manufacturer may debut a new variant of the smartphone on Nov. 1 in India. The speculated 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Vivo V9 Pro is expected to be available for buying exclusively through Flipkart.

The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Vivo V9 Pro was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 19,990 (~$272) in India last month. Currently, it is selling with a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 (~$245) in the country and it can be availed exclusively through Amazon India. The publication claims that the upcoming Flipkart-exclusive 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage edition of the phone would be costing Rs. 15,990 (~$218).

The forthcoming 4 GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 Pro will have the same specs as its 6 GB RAM model. The V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that includes a small notch. The screen carries support for 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is at the helm of the Vivo V9 Pro. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is flavored with FunTouch OS 4.0. The 13-megapixel + 2-meagpixel dual camera setup resides on its back panel. For shooting selfies, it possesses a selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The other features of the smartphone include 3,260mAh battery, microSD card slot and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

