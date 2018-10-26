Buy Vivo NEX 4G Phablet For Just $626.17 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]

Known for making top-notch smartphones and phablets, Vivo is a popular brand among tech buffs. The Chinese technology company recently launched the NEX phablet in order to give back to its large customer base.



While the NEX phablet became an instant hit among Vivo fans after hitting the store shelves in June this year, it failed to sweep cost-conscious buyers off their feet due to the steep price tag it carried. But that’s about to change.

In order to make the NEX available to those who are living on a tight budget, Vivo is currently offering the coveted phablet at a dropped price on GearBest. As a result, you can now buy the Vivo NEX for just $639.99 on the popular Chinese electronics online store. There’s more for you to cheer about.

You can extend this 28% discount on the phablet’s original selling price by applying coupon code GBMPNEX during the checkout process. The coupon helps you save an extra $20 and bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $626.17 before you proceed to place your order.



As a phablet, the Vivo NEX sports a 6.59 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels at a pixel density of 388 ppi. It packs a Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor along with an Adreno 630, under the hood.

The NEX comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage so that you can save your favorite content and access it later while on the go. On the photography front, the phablet houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup with Face Beauty, Face Detection, and Panorama Shot on the back and an 8.0MP front shooter for selfies.

Moreover, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 4000mAh battery. On top of that, the NEX features a slew of useful sensors like the e-compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and take advantage of the discount. With only 88 pieces left, the promo is slated to end in 5 days. Note that the above-mentioned coupon will be valid only for a limited period of time.

Get 28% Off On Vivo NEX 4G Phablet