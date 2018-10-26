BLU Vivo Go with Android Pie Go edition to launch soon

Vivo Go is an upcoming smartphone from BLU Products. It could be arriving as the first smartphone ever to feature Go edition of Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the U.S. with a pricing of $89. Customers who order it are expected to receive a pair of free earbuds.

The modest BLU Vivo Go will be featuring a 6-inch curved screen that will carry support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It will be offering an aspect ratio of 18:9. The MediaTek MT6739 chipset that includes an octa-core processor that works at 1.5 GHz will be present under the hood of the device. The SoC will be assisted by 1 GB of RAM. A 2,600mAh battery will be powering the device.

A fingerprint scanner is available on the rear side of the BLU Vivo Go. For shooting selfies, the phone features a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera. A vertical dual camera setup that includes a pair of 8-meagpixel sensors is available on the rear shell of the Vivo Go.

The BLU Vivo Go will come with an internal storage of 16 GB. For more storage, the device will carry support for microSD card. The handset will be a dual-SIM device that will be able to connect to the 4G LTE networks from AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.



The appearance of the BLU Vivo Go suggests that other smartphone manufacturers may release Android 9 Pie (Go edition) phones in the near future. In August, Google had confirmed the arrival Android 9 Pie (Go edition) that came with improvements such as extra 500 MB of storage out of the box, faster booting, improved security features such as verified boot and a dashboard for checking data use.

