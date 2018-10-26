Lenovo Z5 Pro teased with on-screen fingerprint and slider deisgn
by ago0
We know, Lenovo Z5 Pro official specs have already leaked and Lenovo groups’ vice president has already revealed it at a conference but still official launch is left. Yesterday, Lenovo teased the Z5 Pro launch with 100% screen-to-body ratio and today they are here with a poster revealing its slider design. Along with the poster, vice president has even revealed that it will carry an on-screen fingerprint sensor to make space for full-view display.
Lenovo is set to launch the Z5 Pro at an event on November 1st. Lenovo Z5 Pro is the first device from the company that will feature a slider design. After, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launch with a similar concept, now Lenovo is also preparing to churn out some profits from this new tech. Recently, Lenovo has launched S5 Pro with mid-range specs. Its camera will have an inbuilt AI features which will allow its shooter to recognise face, scene and will beautify your images.
Lenovo’s Chang Cheng has even shared a video of the device giving us a glimpse of its design. At the Lenovo Technology Innovation Conference Tech World 2018 in Beijing, China, company’s VP, Chang Cheng also confirmed about the Z5 Pro.
Unlike the Lenovo Z5 notched display, Z5 Pro will feature a full view display, thanks to its slider design. Similarly, Z5 has Snapdragon 636 on board, while Snapdragon 845 is expected to take place in Z5 Pro. Further, it will carry 8 GB RAM with a 6.5-inch display having a resolution of 2280 x 1440 pixels with 19:14 aspect ratio and a 4000 mAh battery. It was listed on Baidu with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options and storage sizes like 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. In camera, it will have a 20 megapixel + 16 megapixel of a dual shooter with enhanced software features.
What do you think? Z5 Pro will arrive with flagship specs? Share your thoughts via comments below.
(Source)