Lenovo Z5 Pro slider phone officially revealed ahead of October launch

Earlier this month, Lenovo Group VP Chang Cheng had shared a video of an upcoming slider phone. Rumors had claimed that the smartphone may go official as Lenovo Z5 Pro. During the two-day Lenovo event called Lenovo Technology Innovation Conference Tech World 2018 in Beijing, China, the company not only confirmed the name of its upcoming slider phone as Lenovo Z5 Pro, but also confirmed that it will be debuting in the next month.

At the aforementioned event, Lenovo Group President for China division Liu Jin and Lenovo Group VP Chang Cheng revealed the Lenovo Z5 Pro at the event. The Lenovo Z5 Pro will be an advanced edition of the Lenovo Z5 that was announced in June. The Z5 features a notched display, but the upcoming Z5 Pro features a bezel-less screen with manual slider design.



The images from the event reveals that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will impress its users with its amazing screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The Lenovo Z5 has Snapdragon 636 chipset under its hood. Hence, it is very likely that the Z5 Pro that will debuting as Z5’s advanced version will be featuring powerful processor. Rumors suggest that it may feature Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The slider part of the Z5 Pro will be featuring all the necessary components such as selfie camera, an earpiece and other sensors. The frontside of the phone is mainly occupied by its display with very slim bezels surrounding it. Since the phone does not feature a notch and slimmer chin, the Z5 Pro is expected to offer a screen-to-body ratio of around 100 percent.

Lenovo is yet to confirm the exact launch date of Z5 Pro. The other manual slider design smartphone arriving in October is Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Even Xiaomi is yet to reveal Mi MIX 3’s launch date.

