Realme C1 debuts with entry-level specs for Rs. 6,999

At the launch event of the Realme 2 Pro, the company surprised the Realme fans by announcing a new entry-level smartphone named Realme C1. The smartphone will be available for buying during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 that will run between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14.

Realme C1 Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Realme C1 features a unibody chassis with a glossy rear. Its color variants are black and blue. The handset is fitted with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD notched display that carries support for HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The modest Snapdragon 450 chipset is the driving force of the Realme C1. The SoC is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 16 GB. Like the other Realme phones, the C1 is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a 4,230mAh battery that fuels the Realme C1. The handset is loaded with ColorOS 5.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo. The notch of the smartphone features a 5-megapixel AI driven selfie camera that also doubles up for AI facial recognition. There is no fingerprint scanner on the device.

The horizontally arranged dual rear camera on the backside of the Realme C1 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The usual connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB port are available on the smartphone.

The Realme C1 has landed in India with an attractive pricing of Rs. 6,999. The company claimed that it is an introductory for the upcoming Diwali festival in India. With this pricing, it will be competing with the Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the country. The first sale of the phone will begin at 12:00 PM on Oct. 11.