Microsoft Surface Pro 6 leak in multiple images along with specifications
by ago0
A Vietnamese website has shared hands-on images of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 that is expected to go official at the 2018 Microsoft hardware event on Oct. 2. The new images have revealed the design of the Surface Pro 6 along with some of its specs.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 images reveal that its appearance is very similar to the last year’s Surface Pro 5 (also known as Surface Pro 2017). The upcoming Surface Pro 6 does not feature a USB-C port. The connectivity features that are visible on the device include 3.5mm audio jack, a USB port, a mini Display port and a proprietary Surface Connector
The device is expected to feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense display that will carry support for 2736 x 1824 pixels. The screen of the device is surrounded by thicker bezels. Compared to the last year’s model, the corners of the Surface Pro 6 appear more rounded.
The Surface Pro 6 is expected to arrive with 8th generation Intel Core processors. The device in the leaked images is powered by 8th gen Intel Core i5. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. It will come loaded with Windows 10 and it is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.
As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Surface Pro 6. Popular tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the upcoming Surface Pro 6 will be carrying the same prices as the predecessor model. Rumors have it that the Redmond tech giant may announce the Surface Laptop 2 alongside the Surface Pro 6 on Oct. 2.
