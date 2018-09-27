Bluetooth certification reveals Xiaomi is working on a new Mi AI Speaker

Xiaomi, which launched its Mi AI Speaker last year, is apparently working on a new updated version of the same. A listing on the Bluetooth SIG website reveals that Xiaomi is working on a Mi AI Speaker, which will have Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity support.

Apart from the information about the Bluetooth connectivity, there’s no more information available regarding the smart AI-based speaker. Even there’s no information related to the device’s name but there’s a possibility that it could be named Mi AI Speaker 2.

The original Mi AI Speaker, which was launched in July last year, features 6 omni-directional microphones at the top that pick up sounds up to 16 meters away. There are three speakers in all — one is a 360-degree speaker at the base and there are speakers on two of the four sides. You can connect to the speaker through Bluetooth, DLNA, or WiFi.

It comes with an ability to control other Mi Home devices such as the Mi Kettle, smart plugs, lamps, and rice cooker to name a few. It is designed to work with every member of the family. It will wake you up in the morning, read off your schedule to you, take notes, tell you about the weather and read your pre-configured news broadcast.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unboxing video reveals all the details ahead of the official launch

The original Mi AI Speaker carries a price tag of 299 Yuan, which roughly converts to $44. The upcoming Mi AI Speaker should be pricing similarly. We expect it to get launched by the end of this year.

(Source)