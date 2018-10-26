Oppo A3s 2GB RAM variant gets price cut in India, now available for Rs. 9,990

Oppo A3s, which was launched in India in July this year, has now received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The phone, which was earlier priced at Rs. 10,990 (approximately $150), is now available for Rs. 9,990 (approximately $136).

Last month, the company also launched the 3GB RAM model of the phone for Rs. 13,990 (approximately $191). However, the price cut is applicable only for the 2GB RAM model and not the 3GB RAM model.

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ FullView display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with a notch and offers 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz along with Adreno 506 GPU. For comparison, the Oppo A3 is powered by MediaTek‘s octa-core Helio P60 chipset. The device packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, along with a microSD card slot that can be used to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

The Oppo A3s comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB OTG. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface ColorOS 5.1 and is powered by a 4230mAh battery which should provide enough power to last whole day.

Read More: Qualcomm reveals Xiaomi, HMD, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo are among its ‘committed’ 5G partners for 2019

The Oppo A3s comes in Dark Purple and Red color variants. While the company has confirmed this price cut, online retailer such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm, are yet to update the phone’s pricing on their platform.

(Source)