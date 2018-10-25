Lenovo Z5 Pro coming with ~100% screen-to-body ratio on Novemeber 1

After the announcement of Lenovo S5 Pro, Lenovo is eager to launch Z5 Pro with some advanced features. Today, Lenovo took to Weibo to unleash the launch information about Lenovo Z5 Pro. As like of October, it seems many new devices are getting lined up for the launch in November. The new Lenovo Z5 Pro will be announced in Beijing at the Lenovo Global Headquarters on November 1st.

Lenovo group vice president Chang Cheng said that the new device is much improved and every tinier detail is now polished. Lenovo Z5 Pro will be a refined product from Lenovo with the ultimate use of technology. It is reported to be the first sliding design smartphone from Lenovo.

Lenovo Z5 Pro has always been in the news after the company’s Vice President, Chang-Cheng exposed it at the Lenovo TechWorld Innovation Technology Conference. He touted to its 100% screen-to-body ratio with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. If the sliding design comes out to be true, then it would compete against the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Xiaomi’snew device, Mi Mix 3 also features the same sliding design with 93.7% of screen-body ratio.

As per other reports, Lenovo Z5 Pro will feature Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM. Lenovo will adopt the same policy of competitive prices to get huge sales. In an interview during the launch of Lenovo S5 pro, Chang Cheng confirmed that the Lenovo Z5 Pro would be priced lower than the Xiaomi or Honor devices.

So let’s wait and watch, and see which manufacturer brings the competitive device at a lesser price. We expect some more teasers from Lenovo about the Z5 Pro in the upcoming few days before launch.

What are you expecting from Lenovo Z5 Pro? Share your useful views via comments below.

(Source, Via)