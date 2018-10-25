Xiaomi MI A2 6 GB RAM + 128 GB now listed on official site in India

Xiaomi had launched the Mi A2 Android phone smartphone in India in August. During the launch, the company had announced that the smartphone would be available in two variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The company has been only selling the 4 GB RAM edition of the phone in the country. The Chinese manufacturer has now listed the 6 GB RAM edition of the Mi A2 in India on its official website and Mi Store app.

Even though the Xiaomi Mi A2 is now listed on its official online store, the sales of Android One phone have not started yet. The handset is priced at Rs. 19,999 and it will be available in four color like Black, Blue, Gold and Red.

The launch offers that are available for the 4 GB RAM edition of the Mi A2 are also available for its 6 GB RAM variant. Hence, buyers of the new variant of the phone can take advantage of offers like Rs. 2,200 instant cash back from Reliance Jio, Rs. 3,500 worth Ixigo coupons and 3-month free subscription from Hungama Music.

Since the Diwali festive season is around the corner in India, Xiaomi may launch it with a discounted price tag. The other reason why the Mi A2 6 GB + 128 GB edition may arrive with a reduced price tag is that its regular pricing of Rs. 19,999 (~$273) does not seem enticing enough when the base model of the Poco F1 flagship phone which also features 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs Rs. 20,999 (~$287).

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen that supports 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 660 chipset powers the smartphone. It features 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear and a frontal shooter of 20-megapixel. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.