Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 official press render leaked to reveal its three color variants

Earlier this month, a tipster from India had revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone would be arriving in three colors like Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue and Black. Few hours before the announcement of the smartphone, the tipster has shared a leaked press render of the aforementioned color variants.

As it can be seen below, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 can be seen sporting a marvelous near bezel-less display. The chin of the device is slightly thick compared to the other bezels.

The backside of the Mi MIX 3 features a vertical dual camera setup. Even though it can’t be seen in this image, a leaked poster that had surfaced yesterday had revealed that it would be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

A leaked hands-on video that had cropped up today has also confirmed that the phone is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on its rear. The back side of the phone seem to be made out of ceramic. A vertical dual camerasetup is available on the top-left corner of the rear shell of the Mi MIX 3.

Leaked information has so far revealed that the Mi MIX 3 is equipped with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 845 is the driving force of the smartphone. The handset is expected to get unveiled in variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. A special edition of the phone featuring 10 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is also tipped to get announced today.

The Mi MIX 3 is equipped with 24-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear. At the front, it features dual 24-megapixel selfie snapper. A 3,850mAh battery may power the phone. The handset is confirmed to carry support for faster wireless charging support. The Mi MIX 3 will be the world’s first phone to support 5G connectivity.

