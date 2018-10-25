Buy The Huami Amazfit Verge Smart Watch For $139 On Giztop



Huami has built a reputation for making budget-friendly smartwatches under the caring wing of Xiaomi. Staying true to its notoriety, Huami recently launched a new smartwatch dubbed the Amazfit Verge in a bid to expand its well-received range of wearables.

Designed keeping fitness purists in mind, the Amazfit Verge is loaded an impressive array of features. It sports an eye-catching 1.3 inch circular AMOLED colorful screen bearing a 360×360 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection and a coating on top to keep the screen free from fingerprint smudges.

Under the hood, the Amazfit Verge packs a dual-core 1.2GHz processor which is paired with 512MB of RAM. Moreover, it comes with 4GB of onboard storage so that you can save your pictures, videos, music, and other favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space.

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch features geomagnetic, and air pressure sensors apart from the regular sensors including the optical sensor that enables heart rate monitoring. Other sensors include the accelerometer, ambient light, geomagnetic sensor, and gyroscope.

On top of that, the Huami branded wearable comes with GPS+GLONASS support to monitor running and walking. Moreover, it features 11 sports modes to track the various activities of the wearer. You can connect the device with a compatible Android phone to enable voice call support.

The device’s high precision optical sensor enables it to deliver 98% accuracy while consuming 80% power. The watch notifies its wearer in the case it notices abnormal heart rate patterns.

With support for AliPay and even UnionPay (expected in November), the Amazfit Verge can make payments too. It supports bus cards in 165 cities, comprising a whopping 20,000 public transport routes.

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch is priced at $139.

