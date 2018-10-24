Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 “Forbidden City” Special Edition with 10 GB of RAM tipped to debut tomorrow

Xiaomi will be announcing the Mi MIX 3 smartphone at The Palace Museum that is set in the Forbidden City, Beijing. A fresh report reveals that the company will be announcing an advanced version of the smartphone with Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Forbidden City Special Edition. This variant is expected to arrive with 10 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi has recently launched the Black Shark Helo as the world’s first smartphone with 10 GB of RAM. This variant of the phone is dubbed as Sports Edition of the Black Shark Helo and it includes 256 GB of inbuilt storage. According to My Smart Price, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Forbidden City Special Edition will be also equipped with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The publication has also claimed that the company will be announcing a new Mi wireless charger at the same event tomorrow.

Recent reports have revealed that the Mi MIX 3 will be also coming in regular variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. There is no information available on the other features of the Forbidden City Special Edition of Mi MIX 3. Probably, this variant may feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 that will be sporting a manual slider design is rumored to arrive with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED screen. It is tipped to arrive with Snapdragon 845. The handset may receive power from 3,850mAh capacity battery. Apart from fast charging, the handset will be equipped with faster wireless charging than Mi MIX 2S. A 24-megapixel dual selfie camera setup assisted by an LED flash is present on the slider of the phone.

The backside of the phone is rumored to be fitted with 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual camera setup that will offer support for 960 fps ultra slow-motion video recording.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to land in China in colors like Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue. It will be arriving as the world’s first smartphone with support for 5G connectivity.

