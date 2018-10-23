Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 rumor roundup: Specs, features, pricing and launch event details

Xiaomi will be debuting the Mi MIX 3 smartphone on Oct. 25 in China. The Mi MIX 2S that was unveiled earlier this year featured almost the same design as the Mi MIX 2 that was announced in September 2017, but it came with improved internals. Rumors surrounding the Mi MIX 3 have revealed that it will be arriving with a refreshed design along with powerful internals. Here is all the information on the specs and features of the Mi MIX 3 that have surfaced so far.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Launch Event

Xiaomi will be holding the launch event for the Mi MIX 3 on at 2 PM (local time) on Oct. 25. The unveil event will be held at The Palace Museum situated at the Forbidden City, Beijing.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Design

All the Mi MIX series of smartphones that have released so far have featured tri-bezeless design. The original Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S have featured slimmer upper and side bezels. The selfie cameras on the Mi MIX series were placed on the bezel below the display. Hence, these phones have featured thicker bottom bezels. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be sporting a manual slider design. Since the front-facing camera of the MI MIX 3 is placed on its slider, the handset sports a super-slim bezels around the display.

The official image shown above shows that the bottom bezel is slightly thick, but considerably slimmer than predecessor models. The new design on the Mi MIX 3 certainly promises higher screen-to-body ratio of around 95 percent. The dual selfie camera unit and other sensors are also placed on the slider of the phone. Recent leaks have revealed that in order to unlock the phone, one needs to simply slide the display downwards and let the 3D face scanning sensors unlock the device. It will be also featuring a dedicated button the side that will give instant access to the Xiao AI voice assistant.

Initial reports have claimed that the phone will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It was speculated to feature the same pressure-sensitive under-display fingerprint reader that was added on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro smartphone that was announced in the previous month. However, leaked photos that have shown the rear design of the phone have revealed that its will be resembling the Mi MIX 2S. In other words, the Mi MIX 3 may sport a vertical dual camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Mi MIX 2S.

Xiaomi is also expected to release a special edition of the Mi MIX 3. It could be an artistic version and aesthetically beautiful version of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Specifications and Features

The Mi MIX 3 is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display that will carry support for 2340 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. The slide of the phone is fitted with LED enabled 24-megapixel dual selfie snappers. The backside of the Mi MIX 3 could be equipped with 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup.

The dual cameras are expected to carry support for 1080p slow-motion video recording at 960 fps. The camera samples of the smartphone have revealed that it will support amazing blurring effect while shooting photos in low-light conditions.

960 frames per second, slow motion video recording. Only 3 days left until launch! ❤️#Xiaomi #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/ZRGD5FKrm4 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 22, 2018



Some leaks have also claimed that the unannounced Snapdragon 855 (Snapdragon 8150) could be the driving of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. However, the company may settle with the Snapdragon 845 SoC that is powers most of the Android flagship phones that have released this year. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will be the world’s first smartphone with 10 GB of RAM. It has also revealed that the Mi MIX 3 will be world’s first 5G commercial smartphone.

The smartphone is rumored to be packed with 3,850mAh battery. Xiaomi MI MIX 2S was the first phone from the company to arrive with support for wireless charging. The upcoming Mi MIX 3 is confirmed to feature faster wireless charging technology. Hence, the smartphone is expected to carry support for 10W or 15W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Variants and Pricing

The base model of the Mi MIX 3 is rumored to include 128 GB of storage + 6 GB of RAM. The other variants of the smartphone include 128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage + 8 GB RAM. Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue and Black are the speculated color editions of the MI MIX 3.

As of this writing, none of the leaks have revealed the pricing of the Mi MIX 3. The smartphone is currently available for reservations until its launch date.