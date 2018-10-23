Meizu Note 8’s battery capacity leaked

The Meizu M8 Note or Note 8 as it will be known in China is scheduled to launch on Thursday, October 25. Meizu has announced the event will only be live-streamed due to an issue with the venue it planned to use. Yesterday, images of the phone’s battery surfaced online, revealing its battery capacity.

Based on the image, the Meizu Note 8 will have a battery capacity of 3,520mAh. That is the typical battery capacity. Its rated battery capacity is 3,600mah as revealed in the second image.

The Meizu Note 8 should pack a 6.0-inch full HD+ screen, 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. It is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other features are a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 8.1 Oreo, support for fast charging, and support for storage expansion. The Note 8 is also expected to launch alongside a less-powerful variant called the Meizu M8.

