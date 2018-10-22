Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 reservations begin on JD

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is slated to go official on Oct. 25. The Chinese manufacturer has officially started receiving reservations for the smartphone on Jingdong Mall.

The Mi MIX 3 listing on JD carries a price tag of 9,999 Yuan which is not its actual price. As of this writing, the reservations of the MI MIX 3 has crossed 102k mark. The listing reveals that the handset will be available for reservations until Oct. 25 which indicates that the official sales could begin soon after the launch.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 JD listing does not contain any information on its specifications. An official image of the phone is available on the listing.

The Mi MIX 3 sports offers a very high screen-to-body thanks to the reduced bottom and equally sized ultra-slim side bezels. The smartphone promises to deliver around 95 percent screen space and it will carry support for Full HD+ resolution.

The slider of the phone features 24-meapixel dual selfie camera and LED flash. It also rumored to feature necessary sensors for 3D face unlock that have been demonstrated in the leaked videos that have surfaced in the recent past. A pair of new camera sensors that will carry support for 960 fps ultra slow-motion video shooting is expected to be available on the smartphone.

Xiaomi has proudly boasted that the Mi MIX 3 is the world’s first 10 GB RAM smartphone and the first commercial handset ever to support 5G connectivity. The handset is heavily pegged to feature the pressure-sensitive in-screen fingerprint scanner that was recently introduced on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro smartphone.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. However, what is known about the smartphone is that it will be arriving in three regular versions such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The Black and Sapphire Blue color variants of the Mi MIX 3 have been spotted a leaked photo that had appeared in the previous week. The smartphone is also rumored to arrive in Emerald Green option.

