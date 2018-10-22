Mysterious Galaxy A phone specs leak reveal Snapdragon 710, 19.5:9 display and triple cameras

A Chinese tipster has recently revealed that Samsung will be releasing its first Snapdragon 710 smartphone in early January 2019. Another source on Twitter has revealed the model number of the smartphone along with some of its key specs.

The exact name of the Samsung’s upcoming Snapdragon 710 driven is not known yet. However, the new leak reveals that its model number is SM-G8870 and it will belong to the A-series of smartphones.

The recent phones from Samsung are equipped with Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 tall aspect ratio screens. The SM-G8870 phone is rumored to arrive with AMOLED display that will offer an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The handset will be packed with 3,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) that was announced recently is the first Samsung phone to come with triple rear cameras. The new leak reveals that the SM-G8870 will be also equipped with triple cameras on its rear.

Since the mysterious Samsung Galaxy A phone is expected to go official in January 2019, it is likely to arrive with Android 9 Pie OS onboard. There is no information on the RAM and storage editions of the smartphone.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) which is the world’s quad rear camera smartphone is fueled by Snapdragon 660. The SM-G8870 smartphone that is fueled by Snapdragon 710 will be positioned higher than the Galaxy A9 (2018).

Samsung is now working on regaining its lost glory in China. It will be debuting the A9 (2018) as the Galaxy A9s in China on Oct. 24. The Galaxy A6s is also tipped to get unveiled alongside it. Both phones are expected to sport color gradient options. The SM-G8870 phone that is tipped to arrive in early 2019 will be yet another attempt from the South Korean company to increase its market share in China.

