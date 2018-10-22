Samsung Galaxy S Light/Lite Luxury Edition price gets slashed

The Samsung Galaxy S Light/Lite Luxury Edition was announced back in May in China. The phone has a similar design to last year’s Galaxy S8 but packs less powerful specs. Five months after its release, the phone has gotten a price cut.

Originally sold for ¥3999 (~$575), the phone is now priced at ¥2699 (~$389) – ¥1300 off its launch price. There are a handful of phones from other manufacturers with the same processor that are sold for way less but there are people out there that the Galaxy S Light Luxury Edition appeals to and who don’t want to shell out a lot for the more expensive S and Note series flagships. Plus the Galaxy S Light has some high-end features you won’t find on these cheaper alternatives.

The Galaxy S Light Luxury Edition has a 5.8-inch curved Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

There is a 16MP f/1.7 sensor on its back and an 8MP f/1.7 front-facing auto-focus camera. The phone has an Iris Scanner and also sports a fingerprint sensor beside the rear camera. There is NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Galaxy S Light Luxury Edition has an IP68 rating, packs a 3,000mAh battery and has support for wireless charging. It also has dual SIM support (hybrid slot), comes with Bixby and is available in a gorgeous Burgundy Red color variant.

You can purchase the Galaxy S Light Luxury Edition at its new price on JD.com. Hurry, as there are only 22 hours left (as at the time of writing) before the sale ends.

