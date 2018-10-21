Samsung Galaxy A9s to launch in China on October 24

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is the first smartphone in the world with four cameras. It was first unveiled in India over a week ago at an elaborate event. It is now set to launch in China on October 24.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) will likely launch as the Galaxy A9s in China. It will be unveiled at an event in Xi’an at 19:00 (local time) according to the official poster.

The Galaxy A9s will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2220 resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Sitting above the infinity display is a 24MP f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back are the four cameras – an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, a 24MP f/1.7 main camera, and a 5MP f/2.2 depth camera.

The Galaxy A9s will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3,800mAh battery. It will come pre-loaded with a bunch of Samsung apps and also have the Bixby assistant.

READ MORE: Samsung W2019 leaked photos reveal its design from all angles

Samsung didn’t reveal the price of the phone when it launched in India, hopefully, they will do so at the China launch.

(Via)