Nokia 6.1 will skip beta labs and jump straight to Android Pie

The Nokia 6.1 Plus received Android Pie beta two weeks ago. This prompted owners of the Nokia 6.1 to inquire when it would be their turn since both devices are scheduled to get updated this month. According to a Nokia executive, there will be no beta version of Android Pie for the Nokia 6.1.

In a response to the question on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas, the product manager for HMD Global, revealed that they will skip beta labs on the Nokia 6.1 and roll out Pie soon. So expect the update to Android Pie soon.

Next. We will skip betalabs on Nokia 6.1 and roll out 🍰 soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 20, 2018

The Nokia 6.1 has a 5.5-inch FHD screen, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It has a 16MP f/2.0 rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery.

In other news, the Digital Wellbeing app is already available in beta preview for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus running Android Pie. So, you may want to check that out too.

