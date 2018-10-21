Pricing leaked for Samsung Galaxy A9S and Galaxy A6S

Samsung has an event scheduled for October 24 in China. It has been confirmed it will announce the Galaxy A9S which has four cameras but it appears it will also launch the Galaxy A6S. Pricing for both phones has surfaced ahead of the launch on the 24th of October.

A screenshot showing the price of both phones was posted on Twitter yesterday by @MMDDJ_. According to the image, the Galaxy A6S will be sold at ¥2199 (~$317). This is for the 6GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM Galaxy A9S, on the other hand, will sell for ¥3499 ($505).

Both phones will definitely be available in multiple variants, so expect more expensive and cheaper price tag.

READ MORE: Samsung dedicated gaming smartphone reportedly in works

The Galaxy A9S will come with four cameras while the Galaxy A6S will have dual rear cameras. Both will have rear-mounted fingerprint scanners and run Android Oreo out of the box.

(Source, Via)