Samsung dedicated gaming smartphone reportedly in works

As mobile gaming has started to pick up the pace, mobile manufacturers are jumping into the gaming market to cash in on the hype. As like of Asus, Razer Phone and Xiaomi Black Shark, now Samsung is also working to build a dedicated gaming smartphone. Reportedly, Samsung has started developing a gaming smartphone which will give a tough competition to already present players in the market.

According to an insider, Samsung would make the device as par with the industry standards. Further, no more details have been revealed about the Samsung Gaming smartphone. We suspect that the recently leaked Galaxy A phone is the same device that source has been talking about. If it is true, then, we can expect Samsung gaming smartphone to carry 8GB RAM coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. There will be multiple internal storage options such as 64GB, 128GB, and 256 GB.

Samsung will not follow up the glittering LED lights on the smartphone’s back, rather they will stick to more generic design as like of Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. Also, we can expect a tall infinity display edge-to-edge with a glass and aluminum body alongside.

As like most of the gaming devices, it will also pack its own cooling system. Samsung has already added their own Water Carbon cooling system in Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung is slated to officially announce the device by the end of November. Currently, no more details about the device are known. In upcoming days, we expect some more reports about the device to surface. Until then, stay connected with us!

(Source, Via)