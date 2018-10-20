Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Only $409.99 On GearBest

Xiaomi made its long-awaited Mi 8 smartphone available to the public in June this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese electronics giant, the Mi 8 became an instant hit among those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device to play popular games and watch their favorite videos.

Taking the popularity into consideration and to make the feature-laden Mi 8 smartphone available to cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now offering it at a heavily discounted price on GearBest. As a result, you can now buy the Mi 8 for just $409.99 on the popular Chinese online store.

This is a significant 26% decrease in the phone’s original asking price. An absolute bargain at this price, the Mi 8 sports a 6.21 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels.

The phone is housed in a 7000 series aluminum frame and has Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.8GHz processor and it packs an Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood.

It comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space. On the photography front, it houses a 12.0MP+12.0MP dual camera setup and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

The Mi 8 runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 3400mAh Li-ion battery. You can follow this link to check out the full specification and take advantage of the aforesaid discount.

Note that the promo is slated to end in 5 days. Regrettably, there were only 272 pieces of the black and 379 pieces of the blue color variants left for this promo at the time of writing.

Get 26% Off On Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone