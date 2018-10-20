Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Smartphone For Only $639.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition smartphone garnered huge popularity among Xiaomi fans after hitting the store shelves in May this year despite carrying a steep price tag. In order to make the coveted phone available to cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese electronics giant is offering it at a dropped price on GeekBuying.

But there’s more for you to cheer about. Xiaomi is also giving buyers who are on a tight budget an opportunity to save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Before we shed more light on the details, let us take a gander at the high-end specs and awe-inspiring features that make the Mi 8 Explorer Edition quite an irresistible smartphone. The phone sports a mammoth 6.21 inches AMOLED FHD+ display with 1080 x 2248 pixel resolution for an unmatched viewing experience.

The phone is housed in a sturdy aluminum alloy body with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor along with Adreno 630 GPU to ensure you can play popular games and watch your favorite videos without any sort of interruption.

Moreover, this dual-SIM smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of non-expandable onboard storage. On the photography front, it houses a 12.0MP+12.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a phone offering comparable features, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition can now be yours at a dropped price of just $719.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy 28% drop in the device’s original asking price of $999.99.

Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can use coupon code UWPEOHVZ to save an extra $189.97. In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $639.99 by using the aforesaid coupon while placing your order.

On the downside, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing. You can follow this link without losing time to avail the discount and use the coupon to save extra money.

Get 28% Off On Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Smartphone