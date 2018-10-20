The Alfawise X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart Projector To Go Up For Sale On GearBest

Although the market is already brimming with high-end projectors, various brands continue to introduce more steeply-priced projectors. But if you’re in the market for a cost-effective projector that offers large projection size, you might want to take a look at the Alfawise X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart Projector.

Staying true to its reputation for crafting high-end electrical appliances, Alfawise designed the X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart Projector with a large projection size of 200-inch for an unmatched viewing experience. Moreover, its energy-saving LED lamp supports high brightness up to 3200 lumens.

The X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart Projector boasts a slew of other awe-inspiring features like dual-band Wi-Fi, a native resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and 4K video support.

This Alfawise-branded projector packs a powerful octa-core 1.5GHz Amlogic S905X processor and 1GB of RAM, under the hood. It offers a hearty 8GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, which is pretty good for the price tag it usually carries.

In terms of wireless connectivity, it offers 2.4G + 5G dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options that you can use to connect your device with the projector. If you’re a health conscious person, it may interest you to know that the device offers radiation-free performance making it a perfect home theater option. Alternatively, you can use it for playing gaming, singing etc.

The Alfawise X comes with a remote controller, which is backed by 2 x AAA batteries. With a throw ratio of 1.67:1, it has a projection distance of 1.5m to 6m. As if that weren’t enough, it features a slew of other connectivity options like VGA, USB, AV, and HDMI.

If the Alfawise X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart LED Projector has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out its full specification. You can activate the ‘Arrival Notice’ button so as soon as the new stock arrives, you’ll receive an email from GearBest.

Get Notified As New Stock Of Alfawise X 3200 Lumens HD 1080P Smart Projector Arrives On GearBest