Pre-Order Bakeey M20 And K6 Smartwatches At Heavily Discounted Price On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

Staying true to its reputation for delivering feature-laden smart wearables at unbeatable prices, Bakeey recently introduced two new smartwatches dubbed the Bakeey M20 and Bakeey K6 earlier this year.

Much to the delight of fitness-purists who have been waiting to buy a Bakeey-branded smartwatch without spending a lot of money, the above-mentioned smartwatches have gone up for pre-order carrying heavily discounted price tags on Banggood. But that’s not all.

Aside from shedding light on the discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of more money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Bakeey M20 Smart Watch

Sporting a 1.3-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels, the M20 is an irresistible smartwatch. It adopts an appealing square-shaped display that shows the content in a large font to ensure easy readability.

On top of that, the M20 comes with multiple special features such as sleep tracking, sedentary reminder, distance, calories, and multi-sport modes. Moreover, the watch is capable of notifying the wearer about incoming calls. Its IP67 rating offers protection against liquids.



While you’d normally expect a smartwatch offering comparable features to set you back a pretty penny, the Bakeey M20 can now be yours at a dropped price of just $21.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy 45% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $39.99.

You can get an additional $7 off simply by applying coupon code 14m20 during the checkout process. In other words, you can use the coupon to bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $14.99 before you proceed to checkout.

Moreover, you can choose from the black, orange and blue color variants. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, just follow this link without wasting time since the coupon is likely to expire soon.

Bakeey K6 Smart Watch

The K6 sports an eye-catching 1.3-inch full touchscreen display, paired with cool 3D UI for an unmatched wearing experience. The watch is extremely easy to operate while doing sports or just casual business.

It features a dial with a mechanical drawing which is further augmented with a standard 22mm detachable leather strap. Furthermore, the Bakeey K6 smartwatch is IP68 rated so you can wear it while washing hand, taking shower or even when you go for a swim.

As if that weren’t enough, Bakeey is giving cost-conscious buyers more to cheer about by doling out a noteworthy discount on the K6 smartwatch. Thanks to the discount, this Bakeey-branded smartwatch can now be yours at a reduced price of just $28.99.

The popular smartwatch maker is offering a 47% discount on its recently unveiled smartwatch that usually carries a $54.99 price tag. On the downside, this discount will be valid for the first 200 pieces of orange, brown and gold color variants only.

The next 500 pieces will sell for $33.99 while the remaining 1000 pieces will set you back $49.99. So if you want to avail the discount, it is imperative that you head straight to this link without losing time.

