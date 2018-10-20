Geekbench listing reveals Nokia 8.1 specs: Snapdragon 710, Android Pie

The Nokia 8 launched last year as the first Nokia flagship phone following the takeover of the brand by HMD Global Oy. The device got lukewarm reviews with complaints about some missing features such as an AMOLED display and a higher IP rating etc. It got a refresh at the beginning of the year called the Nokia 8 Sirocco with the same processor but a new design, better display, and a bigger battery. A successor has appeared on Geekbench as the Nokia 8.1 and it appears it won’t be a flagship.

The Nokia 8.1 was benchmarked yesterday and the site reveals some of its key details. If you were expecting the Snapdragon 845, you may have to wait for the Nokia 9 or maybe a Nokia 8.1 Plus if there is anything like that as the Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset. The upper mid-range chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM.

Geekbench also reveals the phone will run Android 9.0 out of the box. That should placate those who are disappointed about the less powerful chipset. The Nokia 8.1 scored 1841 points in the single-core test and 5807 points in the multi-core test.

This is the first time we are learning of the Nokia 8.1, so there is still a lot we don’t know. Hopefully, more details will surface in the coming weeks.

