Xiaomi Mi A1 will get Android 9.0 Pie soon; model spotted on GeekBench

Xiaomi wasn’t very quick in rolling out Android Oreo update for the stock Android-running Mi A1. That may not the case with the latest Android version as a Mi A1 model running Android 9.0 Pie has been spotted on GeekBench database.

At this moment, the Mi Mix 2s is the only Xiaomi model that has got Android 9.0 Pie update but that is with Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 10. The latest Mi A2 which was launched only recently still runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The benchmark score of the model is slightly higher than the running score of most of the models that have passed through GeekBench. It has a single core test score of 932 points and on the multicore test, it scores 4470 points. The new OS version could have played some roll in this. The model on GeekBench has 4GB of RAM but is still powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S getting Android 9.0 Pie update via MIUI 10

Android 9.0 Pie brings a number of features like full-screen gestures, new UI tweaked for full view display and much more. It also enables an optimized system with Adaptive battery feature which learns to save some power by learning from the user’s usage patterns. The camera will also get some optimization under Android Pie. Xiaomi is yet to release any official information about an impending update. It is likely to be a couple of months from now before a stable Android Pie ROM for the Mi A1 will roll out.

(source)