Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S getting Android 9.0 Pie update via MIUI 10

On the one hand, Xiaomi is teasing the successor of Mi Mix series, while on the other, it is rolling out an update for the Mi Mix 2S. It is one of the Xiaomi’s flagship phones which is a part of Google’s Android Pie Beta program. The update is available for download via an external link, and its OTA is also going live. The new update brings various new changes including new features, fixes, and performance improvements.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is all set to get the new full-screen gestures, new UI tweaked for full view display and much more. Further, it brings the whole optimized system with Adaptive battery feature which learns to save some power by learning from the user’s usage patterns. There are various features that Xiaomi has added in the latest MIUI 10 which helps to improve the overall productivity of the device.

Xiaomi has added many AI driven features such as new pre-loading of apps, camera-based AI scene recognition, and AI beautify. Overall, it will improve the camera capabilities. There’s a whole new redesign of essential elements on the phone’s screen like the recent menu, notification panel, icons, volume drawer, etc.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and expected Mix 3S specs

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM and a 6-inch bezel-less display. It is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics and 8GB of RAM on board. Similarly, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is getting teased to carry a 10GB RAM with a 100% screen-to-body ratio. It is going to be the first smartphone to carry 5G compatibility. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will revolutionize the industry through its sliding design allowing the company to use its front to fit in the full-view display along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Let’s wait and watch! Until then you can enjoy Android Pie 9.0 update on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

