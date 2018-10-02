Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s (8+256GB version) gets a big price cut; Mi Mix 3 coming!

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s was first released on March 27 this year and it came as an upgrade of last year’s flagship Mi Mix 2. Less than 8 months after the launch, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Mix 3. No date has been revealed but that should happen soon. It is usual for retailers to slash the prices of the existing models before the OEM launches a new model. That is what seems to have befallen the Mi Mix 2s. The price of the 8GB+256GB version of the Mix 2s has been slashed on e-retail platform Suning Tesco.

The topmost 8GB+256GB version came with an initial price tag of 3999 yuan ($582) but that has been reduced to 3599 yuan ($523). Not enough, a limited time coupon is available that will bring the price of the model down to 3419 yuan ($497). The 180 yuan coupon is only valid for today but the price will still remain at 3,599 which is not bad for such massive storage and memory.

As a reminder, the Mi Mix 2s is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to pack the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. It packs a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2160x1080pixels. It also has a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup at the back, where one of the snappers has large 1.4ɥm pixels and bright f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary shooter has a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The device runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo 8.0 but that hs been upgraded to MIUI 10 already. The device gets juice from a 3400mh battery with wireless charging support. It ranks as the first ceramic phone to have Qi wireless charging support.

