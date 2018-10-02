Sony Xperia XA3 render showcases its design including a side fingerprint sensor

Sony will reportedly launch the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra soon even though the Xperia XA 2 and XA2 Ultra was launched earlier this year. Ahead of the supposed unveiling, the renders of the Xperia XA3 has appeared online showing the design from all angles

The renders are actually CAD-based renders created by @OnLeaks and it is even available in a 360-degree video. The video shows the device will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The device is expected to come with a 5.9-inch FHD+ display having a resolution of 1080 x 2160 resolution. The device will also have a dimension of 155.7 x 68.3 x 8.4mm but there will be a bump at the camera aspect which will have a thickness of 8.9mm.

The Xperia XA3 is also tipped to pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as can be seen on the render. The fingerprint sensor will be located on the right side in between the volume rocker and power button. It also features a USB Type-C port. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup aligned horizontally and centrally located. At the top of the camera will be the LED flash.

As far as the specs go, Sony Xperia XA3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor which is an upgrade over the SD 630 chipset on the Xperia XA2. The device will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on it top variant. It is expected to launch in the coming months but could be unveiled at CES 2019.

