HP reinvents the PC with the new Spectre Folio – the world’s first leather laptop

Yesterday, HP announced a new PC – the Spectre Folio. The Spectre Folio is a beauty thanks to its impressive design. If you are always on the go and on the hunt for a new computer, this leather-clad beauty should be on your radar.

The HP Spectre Folio is covered in genuine leather instead of plastic or metal which gives it a very unique and premium appearance. The device can be used in three different positions – folded forward (covering the keyboard) to serve as a tablet, folded halfway such that the keys are covered but the trackpad is visible (tent mode), and finally as a laptop.

The Spectre Folio has a 13.3 touchscreen display but the screen differs across models. There is a version with a 1-watt FHD display, another with a regular FHD screen, and a third with a 4K panel. The display is covered in Gorilla Glass and supports input via a stylus with tilt detection and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Depending on the configuration, you get Intel’s new Amber Lake-Y Core i7-8500Y or Core i5-8200Y processor. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (NVMe M.2 SSD). It has an e-SIM and also a nano-SIM tray. The keyboard is backlit and there are four Bang & Olufsen speakers for audio.

The Spectre Folio has Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The computer is said to offer up to 18 hours of battery life. It measures 32 x 23.36 x 1.52 cm and weighs 1.45 kg.

The Spectre Folio is priced at $1300 for the Core i5 model which will be sold on HP.com while the Core i7 model will sell for $1500 and will be available at Best Buy by October 29. The version with a 4K display will come in a shade called Bordeaux Burgundy and will be available in December. All models will come with the stylus and a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

