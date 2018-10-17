Mi Mix 3 to carry 10 GB RAM and 5GB, officially confirms Xiaomi

Since yesterday, Xiaomi has started teasing the upcoming Mi Mix 3 with its different innovations. On a maiden day, Xiaomi has revealed that it will come with 5G support and will be the world’s first smartphone to carry 10GB RAM. Xiaomi officially confirmed the news via official Weibo handle by touting it as “world’s first 5G commercial mobile phone.” These are the exciting features that come along with the sliding camera tech and full-screen display. We expect more teasers from Xiaomi in the upcoming 8 days before the Mi Mix 3 launch.

Yesterday, Xiaomi teased the 5G technology with a whopping 10 GB RAM in a different way but it was not confirmed what Xiaomi is trying to say. Today, by posting the new posters on social media, Xiaomi has confirmed these features and is on the verge to make Mi Mix 3 as the world’s first 5G commercial smartphone. Also, it will be the world’s first smartphone to rock with 10GB of RAM.

It seems there are plenty more intuitive features that are present on Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. We have to wait for the official launch or teasers to get some information about those.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specs

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be tucked underneath with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Soc coupled with 10 GB of RAM. It will bring advanced 3D facial recognition system via its front-facing camera. A full view display having a bezel-less design, in-display fingerprint and high screen ratio are embedded in the device.

The flagship device from Xiaomi is coming our way on October 25 in China. As per a recent leak, the launch event will take place at the Nanjing Sports Centre.

