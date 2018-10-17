Buy Top-Branded Smartphones At Heavily Discounted Price On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]



Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our fast-paced lives. We heavily rely on our phones to not only keep us connected to our friends and family but also to perform a slew of other tasks like play your favorite music or video while on the go.

There’s no dearth of high-end smartphones that you can buy on online as well as offline stores; however, oftentimes these devices end up burning a hole in your pocket. If you’re a cost-conscious smartphone enthusiast who has restlessly been waiting to buy a top-branded smartphone without emptying your pocket, you’ve come to the right place.

As part of its latest promotion, GeekBuying is now doling out great discounts on a wide selection of top-notch smartphones from popular brands. Dubbed as ‘Trending Smartphones,’ the promo has been split into multiple categories so that buyers can easily find what they are looking for.

We’ll shed light on discounts that you can avail on these smartphones and on top of that, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Huawei Honor 8X Smartphone

Staying true to its reputation for delivering high-end mobile devices that meet your varied needs, Huawei launched the Honor 8X smartphone in September this year. The phone became an instant hit despite bearing a relatively steep $347.99 price tag.

But if you aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a smartphone, it may interest you to know that the Honor 8X (with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM) has now gone up for sale carrying a discounted price of just $269.99 on GeekBuying.



Moreover, you can extend this 22% discount simply by using coupon code RUQGJSDP at the time of checking out. The coupon helps you save an extra $67 and reduces your grand total to just $235.99.

Since the promo is slated to end in just 3 days, it is imperative that you follow this link to avail the discount without wasting time.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Smartphone

Launched in April this year, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S is quite an irresistible smartphone that’s loaded with exceptional features. While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a feature-rich smartphone from Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2S (with 6GB RAM+128GB ROM) can now be yours at a reduced price of just $418.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 30% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $599.99. On top of that, you can apply coupon code NZVBLRXM to get an additional $103 off before placing your order.



In other words, you can reduce your already discounted grand total to just $418.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon. In order to take advantage of the discount, all you need to do is to follow this link. It is worth noting that the sale is slated to end in 6 days.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Smartphone

Xiaomi made the hotly-anticipated Explorer Edition of the Mi 8 smartphone available to the public earlier this year. While it garnered huge popularity among Xiaomi fans, the phone failed to lure those living on a tight budget since it carries a steep $999.99 price tag.

In a bid to make the Mi 8 Explorer Edition available to cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now selling the coveted device at a reduced price of just $719.99. But if this 28% discount doesn’t impress you much, you can apply coupon code UWPEOHVZ to get an extra $189.97 off at the time of checking out. After using the above-mentioned coupon, your grand total reduces to just $639.99. You can visit this link to receive this discount and save extra money with the help of the coupon before the promo ends in 3 days.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Smartphone

Even over a year after hitting the store shelves, the Nubia Z17 smartphone continues to be a very popular smartphone among ZTE fans. While the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM version of the well-received phone would normally set you back $554.99 on online and offline stores, you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $389.99 on GeekBuying.

Aside from taking advantage of this 30% discount, you can use coupon code DJKRSRZC to save an extra $174 before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button. This will help you reduce your grand total to only $309.99 without breaking much of a sweat.

You can head straight to this link and grab this discount before the promo comes to an end in 2 days.

