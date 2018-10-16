Official: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to launch on October 25 in Beijing

Finally, we have got the official launch date of the Mi Mix 3. The Chinese electronics maker is going to launch the Mi Mix 3 on October 25th at an event in Beijing. After rumored for launch on October 15th, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the official launch date via a poster published on official Weibo handle. So, on October 25th all the leaks and rumors will dissolve, and we will get the official Mi Mix 3 device with its new sliding tech.

Xiaomi will pull the wraps off from Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with a new futuristic design. Yesterday, Donovon Sung, Global Spokesperson and Director of Product Management for Xiaomi, pushed two different images teasing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. In one of the pictures, it is made clear that Mi Mix 3 will be available in four different colors.

Under the hood, it is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with variable RAM and storage options. Due to its sliding design, Xiaomi has added a 6.4-inch AMOLED display offering nearly 100% screen-to-body ratio. The device will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner instead of the traditional sensor on the device’s body.

There’s going to be dual camera sensors on the back, a 16 megapixel + 13-megapixel telephoto lens. There will be a 3D facial recognition along with some AI features on a 20-megapixel front sensor. It will run on MIUI 9.0 aka Android 7.1 Nougat on board with 18W fast charging support. It has been listed on the Chinese certification agency, 3C in four different models of :

M1810E5A

M1810E5E

M1810E5EC

M1810E5T

Further, earlier leaks indicate that the Mi Mix 3 pricing will start from 3399 Yuan (~$490) for 6GB RAM+ 64 GB ROM variant. While the 8GB RAM 256 ROM variant will be available for the price of 5266 Yuan (~$760).

