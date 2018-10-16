Nokia X7 unveiled in China with notched screen, Snapdragon 710 and dual cameras for 1,699 Yuan (~$245)

HMD Global has taken off covers from the all new Nokia X7 smartphone through a launch event in China. The Nokia X7 smartphone is equipped with a notched screen and it is fueled by Snapdragon 710 chipset. The ZEISS branded dual cameras at the backside of the smartphone. It has arrived in China with a starting price of 1,699 Yuan (~$245) .

Nokia X7 Specifications and Features

The Nokia X7 that measures 154.8 x 75.7 x 7.97mm features a series-6000 magnesium alloy frame sandwiched between glass panels on the front and rear sides. The handset possesses a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen. The notched display offers 18.7:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The other features of the display of the Nokia X7 are 86.5-percent screen space, 96-percent NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR video playback, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500nits of brightness. The Nokia brand name can be seen on the bottom bezel of the device.

The notch of the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera, an earpiece and other sensors. Moving to the backside of the phone reveals its vertically aligned dual camera system. The ZEISS branding is imprinted between the Sony IMX363 12-megapixel primary sensor and 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual cameras are equipped with features like Optical Image Stabilization, dual PD autofocus, AI scene detection and optimized low-light photography. The front camera is blessed with AI features like beauty mode, portrait mode and studio lights. A fingerprint scanner is available below the dual camera module.

The Nokia X7 is the first smartphone from the Finnish firm to feature 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 chipset. The handset comes in three variants such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM. The hybrid SIM slot can be used for adding a microSD card on the smartphone.

The smartphone is driven by a 3,500mAh battery. It is equipped with support for Quick Charge 3.0. When it comes to connectivity, the handset offers features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is loaded with the latest Android 9 Pie OS. Like the other Nokia phones, the Nokia X7 is also an Android One device which makes it eligible to receive faster OS updates for two years along with security updates for three years.

Nokia X7 Pricing and Availability

Here is the pricing of the Nokia X7 variants:

64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM – 1,699 Yuan (~$245)

64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM – 1,999 Yuan (~$289) and

128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM – 2,499 Yuan (~$361)

It can be bought in colors like Dark Blue, Night Red, Magic Night Silver and Magic Night Black. The pre-orders of the Nokia X7 have begun through various platforms like Nokia’s official online store and JD in China. The handset will be available for purchase from Oct. 23 in the home market.

There is no confirmation on the internal availability of the Nokia X7. Outside of China, the handset is pegged to carry Nokia 7.1 Plus moniker.