Leaked poster reveals Black Shark event on Oct. 23, probably Black Shark 2

The Black Shark was one of the first gaming smartphones that launched this year and seven months after its release, it is set to get a successor. The successor which is expected to be called the Black Shark 2 was seen on TENAA back in September. Now a poster has surfaced which reveals the launch date of a new Black Shark product some say might be the successor.

The poster has a green-theme just like the manufacturer’s official color. It states the device is named Black Shark Hela and it is a new device which will launch on October 23 at 1800 hrs local China time.

There are speculations that the launch is for the Black Shark 2 gaming phone. The device already surfaced on TENAA and while there doesn’t seem to be a big change under the hood, the Black Shark 2 looks much better than its predecessor based on the hands-on video that surfaced recently.

The phone has been reported to sport a 5.99-inch screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have dual rear cameras, RGB lights, and a 4000mAh battery capacity.

