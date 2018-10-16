OPPO R15X will have Snapdragon 660 SoC according to Geekbench

OPPO has been on a roll in recent weeks and it has no plans of stopping. A new device called the OPPO R15X was seen on the website of China Telecom along with its full specs and design. The phone has now been seen on Geekbench and the benchmark result confirms some of the specs we already know.

The OPPO R15X appears on the benchmark site as the OPPO PBCM10. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM. Its benchmark scores are 1439 and 5516 for the single-core and multi-core tests.

The Snapdragon 660 may already have a more powerful sibling in the case of the Snapdragon 670, however, it is still very capable and will definitely still appear in more phones even those scheduled to be released next year.

The OPPO R15X should launch soon and when it does, it will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch and a 1080 x 2340 resolution. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP), a 25MP selfie camera, 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It will also have a 3500mAh battery.

Do these specs sound familiar, save for the storage? That is because these are the same specs as that of the OPPO K1. Apparently, OPPO seems to be launching the same phone under different names.

