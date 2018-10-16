OPPO R17 Neo full specifications leaked; Launch could be very near

In August, OPPO had launched the OPPO R17 and R17 Pro smartphones in China. Fresh information reveals that the company is prepping up to launch a new smartphone called OPPO R17 Neo. The leaked specifications of the smartphone suggest that it could be a toned-down version of the OPPO R17 smartphone.

According to My Smart Price, the OPPO R17 Neo will be arriving in colors like Mocha Red and Astral Blue and it will be measuring 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4mm and weighing 156 grams. The handset is fitted with a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen that produces 1080 x 2340 pixels. Since the screen resolution of the phone is same as OPPO R17, it seems that the Neo model will also feature a waterdrop notch screen.

The OPPO R17 is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC and the OPPO R17 Pro includes Snapdragon 710 chipset. The upcoming R17 Neo is rumored to be driven by Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone is expected to arrive with 4 GB of RAM and a native storage of 128 GB. The handset will be supporting the usage of microSD card through its hybrid dual SIM slot. The R17 Neo is fueled by 3,600mAh battery.

For photography, the OPPO R17 Neo features a selfie shooter of 25-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. The back panel of the phone could be equipped with f/1.75 aperture 16-megapixel + f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel dual camera system. The other features that are expected to be available on the R17 Neo are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. The smartphone is likely to arrive with ColorOS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The aforementioned details match with the specifications of the OPPO R15x smartphone that had surfaced on the website of China Telecom in the last week. Probably, the OPPO R15x and R17 Neo could be the very same device that may arrive in different markets with different names.

