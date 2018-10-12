OPPO R15X full specs and pricing leaked through China Telecom website listing

TENAA had recently certified three OPPO phones with model numbers PBCT10, PBCM10 and PBCM30. The TENAA listings of these phones had revealed that they were equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner and carried similar specs. The PBCM30 model number belongs to the newly unveiled OPPO K1 smartphone. A new smartphone named OPPO R15X has been listed along with its specifications and pricing on the website of China Telecom. The listing confirms that the OPPO R15X has a model number of PBCM10.

The China Telecom website listing states that the OPPO R15X exists in two variants. The base model that is priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$362) features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It comes in two colors such as Nebula Gradient and Ice Silver. The higher model carries a pricing of 2,599 Yuan (~$376) and it includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 6 GB RAM variant of the OPPO R15X comes in a single color edition of Ice Silver.

The specs sheet of the OPPO R15X reveals that it measures 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4mm and weighs 156 grams. The handset features a waterdrop notch enabled AMOLED screen of 6.4 inches and it carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The handset is packed with a 3,500mAh battery and it is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. For additional storage, the handset features a microSD card slot.

For photography, it features a selfie shooter of 25-megapixel and its rear is equipped with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under the hood of the device. There is no confirmation on the launch date of the smartphone. The images of the phone reveal that it does not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The reason behind is that the fingerprint sensor of the phone is embedded under its display.

In March, OPPO had launched the OPPO R15 Pro smartphone with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 660, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 20-megapixel front camera, 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera, regular fingerprint scanner and 3,430mAh battery. Except for the rear camera and processor, the newly spotted R15X seems to be an upgraded version of R15 Pro since it comes with an improved display, better selfie camera and a larger battery.

(source)