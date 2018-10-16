Honor 8X powered by Kirin 710 SoC launched in India for Rs. 14,999 ($204)

Honor has today launched a new mid-range smartphone in India — Honor 8X. As the name suggests, the phone, launched in China last month, is the successor to Honor 7X that was launched last year.

As for the phone’s design, it comes with a back panel that’s made from 15 layers what the company calls a “2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect.”

The Honor 8X features a big 6.5-inch Full HD+ notched display with an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor manufactured using the 12nm process.

It comes in two variants based on memory configuration — 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot enabling you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, it features a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back, along with an LED flash and support for AI-based scene recognition that can identify up to 500 different scenes. On the front side, the device features a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies. It comes with 4-in-1 pixel binding to to improve overall pixel size and has support for AI beautify features.

It also features a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s custom EMUI 8.2 interface on top and is powered by a 3,750mAh battery.

The Honor 8X will be available in two color options — Black and Blue. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,999 ($204), while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs. 16,999 ($231). On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999 ($258). It will go on sale exclusively through Amazon India from 24th October.