Realme India sold over 1 million smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Realme smartphones have been well-received in the Indian market, thanks to its aggressive pricing strategy. Last month, the company had revealed that it had hit the one million sales mark in just four months after it started selling Realme 1 and two weeks of Realme 2 launch.

The company, which started off as a sub-brand of Oppo and recently split from its parent company to operate as an independent brand, recently launched Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. The devices were available for purchase in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, during which , the company claims to have sold over one million phones.

Along with that, the company also claims that it managed to sell 110,000 units of Realme C1 entry-level smartphone in just one second during Flipkart’s sale. With such sales record, the company claims to have become the number two smartphone brand during the sale, just behind Xiaomi.

In a press statement, Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth said:

Realme has secured No. 2 position on Flipkart but still we think we underestimated the love and expectations our fans have shown. I’m also happy to announce that Realme 2 has even crossed 1 million sales in just 40 days and even now ranked the highest rating in 10K segment. I’m proud to say there is truly a Realme for every Indian.

During the Flipkart sale, two devices from Realme were made available for purchase — Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. While the Realme 2 Pro takes on the likes of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Xiaomi Mi A2, among others, the Realme C1 competes against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

The Realme C1 is priced at Rs. 6,999 that roughly converts to $95, while the pricing for Realme 2 Pro starts at Rs. 13,990 (approximately $189) for the base model that packs 4GB RAM. It is also available in two other variants, packing 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, costing Rs. 15,990 (~$216) and Rs. 17,990 (~$243) respectively.

