TENAA listing reveals new color variant for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 8GB RAM

The Mi 8 Lite launched last month alongside the Mi 8 Pro in three color variants and 2 RAM variants (4GB and 6GB). A new TENAA listing has revealed we may be getting a new color variant and an 8GB RAM model soon.

The new variant’s model number is M1808D2TT, similar to the original whose model number is M1808D2TE. It has the same specs, so you get a 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, dual rear cameras, a 24MP selfie camera, and 3250mAh (3350mAh) battery capacity.

However, the images for this listing are of a black variant of the phone with a pink/ twilight orange frame and accents around the dual rear cameras and the fingerprint sensor.

We have no idea when this new color variant will be announced. However, we’ll advise not to get your hopes high. The images from the first TENAA listing of the device are of a white variant but Xiaomi didn’t unveil that color at the launch. According to both TENAA listings, the Mi 8 Lite should be available in at least 8 different colors including red, silver, rose gold, green, red, and pink.

The Mi 8 Lite is already rolling out globally. It already launched in Ukraine this week and more countries should follow in the coming weeks.

