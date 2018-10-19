Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 black and blue models leaked sporting a rear fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi has been unusually pretty generous with leaked renders and live photos of the upcoming Mi Mix 3 flagship that will be launched on October 25. We recently saw a press render and live shot of the Mix 3 showing a 24MP dual selfie camera would hold swap at the front. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has reportedly posted a photo of the Mi Mix 3 in what seems to be an accidental post because it was deleted not too long after.

The pictures are those of a Black and Blue colour variant of the Mi Mix 3 prototypes and interestingly, they both sport a rear fingerprint sensor. This is against the tide of expectations of an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard the device. This brings out the possibility of the Mix 3 coming in more than one variants. While there will be an in-display fingerprint variant, there could also be a model with a rear fingerprint sensor just like the Mi 8, Mi 8 screen fingerprint edition and others. Xiaomi is also reportedly working on a special arts edition in conjunction with the British Museum.

Read Also: Slider power: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features 24MP Dual front Cameras with flash

In addition, the two leaked models seem to have a glass back panel which means it may support wireless charging. There is also a USB Type-C, not that we expected anything less.

(via)