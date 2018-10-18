Slider power: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features 24MP Dual front Cameras with flash

Xiaomi is literally eating its cake and having it with the Mi Mix 3. The device will come with the highest screen to body ratio found on any of the company’s smartphone, thanks to the slider design. Xiaomi has released a teaser poster which contains the render of the device. The official render is meant to tease the exact configuration of the front camera setup and there is a surprise. The render confirms the Mi Mix 3 will come with a dual selfie camera setup and there is even a soft flash onboard. That is an unexpected setup but the slider design made it possible. The front main camera is also confirmed on the teaser poster to be a 24MP sensor. We expect the camera to be capable of capturing stunning selfies and videos with vivid clarity and high resolution. It wasn’t disclosed if the secondary sensor is a wide angle or bokeh sensor. The Mi Mix 3 is also expected to house a dual camera setup at the rear.

Apart from this cool feature, other stunning features onboard the upcoming flagship includes an on-screen fingerprint sensor. At the moment, the Mi 8 Explorer edition and Mi 8 screen fingerprint version are the only two Xiaomi models to have the new technology. In addition, the Mi Mix 3 will also come with a variant having 10GB of RAM onboard. We still wonder if that isn’t an overkill. The flagship phone will also come with 5G support. We expect the device to be unveiled on October 25 in China.

