Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 special edition also in works, hints Chinese smartphone maker

As like of other devices and manufacturers, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will also get a special edition along with the sliding design. The Chinese electronics maker has spilled some beans on the special edition of the Mi Mix 3. As per the latest post on Weibo, Xiaomi is talking about specially customized version including an artistic edition. Xiaomi has collaborated with the British Museum to design an art special edition of Mi Mix 3. It will be jointly developed with Dunhuang Academy in ceramic white color.

Currently, Xiaomi has not surfaced any other details about the art special ceramic white Mi Mix 3 special edition. We expect this special edition to carry the reported 10GB of RAM. Since past week, Xiaomi is teasing the upcoming Mi Mix 3 almost every day. In every teaser, we get to know about the unknown features of the forthcoming bezel-less yet slider powered Mi Mix 3.

The new sliding feature will bring various functions like opening a camera, doing transactions and much more. It will carry a 24-megapixel dual front camera with flash at the front side. While on the rear, the mobile will come with a 16 MP + 13 MP camera Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor supporting a resolution of 4616 x 3464 Pixels. Further, there will be an on-screen fingerprint sensor with a full view display. It is touted to be the first commercial smartphone to have 5G support. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be the first Android smartphone to host 10GB of RAM on board.

Additionally, there will be a Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope.

