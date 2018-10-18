Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Face Unlock feature demoed in leaked video

The promotion campaign for Xiaomi‘s upcoming flagship continues to intensify ahead of the October 25 official launch. Xiaomi has released several teasers promoting several features of the Mix 3. The most spectacular is perhaps, the 10GB of RAM that the company confirmed will be onboard the smartphone as well as 5G support. The Mix 3 is also expected to come with Face Unlock feature in addition to an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Face Unlock technology has now been featured in a leaked short video clip.

The video which is barely 4 seconds long was enough to suggest that the Face Unlock technology will be super fast. With just a swipe which exposes the selfie camera, the device opened the laptop pretty fast. The phone is able to control the laptop using Dynamic Lock feature in Windows 10. The phone connects over Bluetooth and the laptop stays unlocked as long as the phone is connected. It automatically locks the laptop when it is disconnected.

Apart from the Face Unlock, the phone can also unlock other connected device using the in-display fingerprint reader, iris scanner or other supported means.

