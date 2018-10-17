Live photos give us a closer look at the Black Shark 2

There is a new Black Shark phone launching soon. A leaked poster says it will launch on October 23 but neither Black Shark nor Xiaomi has confirmed the date. Nevertheless, a couple of live photos have surfaced and they give us a closer look at the phone.

The Blck Shark 2 is in a case similar to the one that ships with the original. There is also a protective glass covering the display. Irrespective, we can still make out some key features.

The bezels haven’t really reduced but there are some changes. For example, the speaker is no longer on the same line as the front-facing camera. It is now closer to the frame and has a much a wider slit. We hope this means the stereo speakers are louder and sound better. The chin is also bare now as it is no longer home to the fingerprint scanner.

On the rear, there are a lot more changes. Gone is the triangle patterned plastic of the original. In its place is plain glass with a Black Shark logo in the center which has an RGB light underneath as revealed in a hands-on video.

The Black Shark 2 has dual rear cameras but they now sit in the middle of the phone and are arranged vertically. There is a LED flash above the sensors and a fingerprint scanner below. All four are lined up in a straight line. The phone has its volume rocker and power button on the right just like its predecessor, and a third key we believe is the Shark Key that provides a performance boost when activated is on the left.

The Black Shark 2 is expected to be unveiled on October 23. The original model is also expected to get a global launch soon.

